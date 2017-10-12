New order giving greater powers to punish anti-social behaviour to come into effect

The council and police will be given greater powers to tackle anti-social behaviour such as street-drinking and going to the toilet in public when a new order comes into effect tomorrow (Friday).

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) will allow officers from Slough Borough Council (SBC) and Thames Valley Police to hand out £100 on-the-spot fines and take offenders to court for a heavier sentence.

The order bans people from continuing to drink alcohol or consume intoxicating substances when asked to by police staff, and requires the drink or substance to be handed over when asked.

The new power also covers urinating or defecating in a public place ‘except a premises designed for that purpose’ and spitting saliva or any other substance without making an attempt to ‘collect or remove’ it.

A 28-day public consultation was held in July before the implementation of the PSPO was approved.

A conviction for breaching the order, which covers nine areas of the borough, carries a fine of up to £1,000.

Councillor Arvind Dhaliwal, cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “The residents of Slough have a right to expect their local neighbourhoods to be clean, and provide a decent standard of living for the people who live there.

“We’ve listened carefully to the concerns of our residents and studied four years of data from the council and emergency services to identify the areas that would benefit most from a PSPO.

“Council officers and the police are often best placed to deal with lower-level, anti-social behaviour and this order will give them greater powers to act.”

For a map of the areas covered and more details on the order, click here.