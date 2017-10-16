Slough man jailed for series of child sexual offences

A man who was found to have thousands of indecent images of children saved on his computer has been jailed for 20 months.

Marc Sandercock, 32, of Travic Road, Slough, was convicted and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, October 13.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child, one count of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child, one count of possessing an indecent image of a child, one count of voyeurism, and two counts of attempting to facilitate child pornography.

He was arrested on November 11, 2016, following a warrant at his address.

Electronic devices were seized and in interview Sandercock admitted possessing indecent images of children, some of whom were aged as young as eight.

He also admitted attending a leisure centre in 2012 where he made voyeuristic videos of women and children changing.

Evidence found on Sandercock’s computer totalled 535 category A indecent images of children, 571 category B images and 2,413 category C images.

Officers also found conversations between Sandercock and others in Italy, Russia and the Philippines, in which indecent images were discussed.

All the offences took place between July 2012 and August 2016.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Elliott, based at Slough police station, said: “Marc Sandercock has been convicted on the back of evidence retrieved following an intelligence lead operation in 2016.

“Sandercock was found to possess thousands of indecent images of children and had been involved in the distribution of these images.

“Through the hard work of the officers involved he was left with little option but to plead guilty to these offences.”