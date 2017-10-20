Image released of man who may have vital information about Slough crash

An image has been released of a man who may have vital information about a crash in Slough.

The incident took place in Belgrave Road at about 8.45pm on Monday, August 28.

A green Volvo was involved in a collision with a parked Volkswagen Polo.

The driver of the Volvo left the scene on foot. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Investigating officer PC Marcus Audoin of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to the man in this photo as he could have vital information about this investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any details as to his whereabouts, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170278982', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.