Police appeal to trace man who escaped from officers at Wexham Park Hospital

Police are appealing for help to find a man who made off from officers at Wexham Park Hospital yesterday (Tuesday).

Alexander Date, 29, was last seen at the hospital and Thames Valley Police are looking to talk to him in connection with shoplifting and drug offences.

Date is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with short dark-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a pair of handcuffs, a dark-coloured long top, purple jogging bottoms and one shoe.

He has links to Slough.

Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Pierce said: “We would like to speak to anyone who sees Date or someone matching his distinctive description.

“He does not pose a danger to the wider public however we would advise anyone who sees him not to approach him but instead to call police.

“Date may require medical treatment, therefore we need to find him as soon as possible to check on his welfare.

“Residents in the Wexham area may see an increased presence of officers while the search is ongoing to locate him.”

Anyone who sees Date should call police on 999. If you have any information about where he might be, call 101 quoting the reference number 802 24/10 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.