Police appeal for help to find missing 22-year-old man

Police believe a man who has been missing from his home in Leighton Buzzard for more than a week could be in Slough.

Jack Bryden left his home on October 20 and has not been seen since.

The 22-year-old is descrived as white, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build, with brown curly short hair and a beard.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting MPC/3401/17.