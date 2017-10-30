Police seize Lamborghini after it was driven ‘anti-socially’ in Slough

03:05PM, Monday 30 October 2017
Police seized a Lamborghini in Slough last night (Sunday) after saying it was being driven ‘anti-socially’ in Slough town centre.
The TVP Slough Twitter account showed the supercar pulled over, before a follow up tweet showing it being loaded onto the back of a tow truck.
The force said ‘people with money often think they’re above the law’ and that the vehicle was seized under Section 59, which relates to vehicles used in a manner causing ‘alarm, distress or annoyance’.
Another anti social vehicle taken off the road. Seized under Section 59 by Slough Neighbourhood East. pic.twitter.com/EGnYNKv7gL— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) 29 October 2017
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Maidenhead High Street last night.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang attacked, threatened and robbed a Langley family in their own home.