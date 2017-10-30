Police seize Lamborghini after it was driven ‘anti-socially’ in Slough

Police seized a Lamborghini in Slough last night (Sunday) after saying it was being driven ‘anti-socially’ in Slough town centre.

The TVP Slough Twitter account showed the supercar pulled over, before a follow up tweet showing it being loaded onto the back of a tow truck.

The force said ‘people with money often think they’re above the law’ and that the vehicle was seized under Section 59, which relates to vehicles used in a manner causing ‘alarm, distress or annoyance’.