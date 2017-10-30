Police make another arrest in connection with Ismail Mohammed stabbing

A 21-year-old man from London has been arrested today (Monday) in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in Slough.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an incident in Salt Hill Park on July 10 in which two men were stabbed.

One of the victims, 24-year-old Ismail Mohammed, subsequently died three weeks later. The other victim sustained serious injuries.

The man arrested in currently in custody. Two other men have already been charged in connection with the investigation and are due to go on trial next year.