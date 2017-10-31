Missing man located by police

03:43PM, Tuesday 31 October 2017
A man who police believed may have been in Slough after going missing from his home in Leighton Buzzard has been found.
Jack Bryden, 22, had not been seen since October 20.
He has now been located and police thanked all those who shared the appeal.
