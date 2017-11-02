Man attempts to sexually assault woman after dragging her from her car in Slough

A man dragged a woman from her car and attempted to sexually assault her in Slough just after midnight yesterday (Wednesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Elliman Avenue at about 12.30am.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was driving along the road when a dark-coloured BMW pulled in front of her vehicle, stopping at an angle which prevented her from driving onwards.

A man got out of the front passenger seat of the BMW and pulled the victim out of her car before attempting to sexually assault her.

A member of the public intervened and shouted at the man, who ran back to the car and drove away in the direction of Farnham Road.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The male offender was described as dark-skinned, possibly Asian, who spoke with a foreign accent. The dark BMW was described as a 3 Series or similar.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Helen Bentley said: “This was a very distressing and frightening incident for the victim, and I am grateful that a member of the public intervened.

“We are carrying out a full and thorough investigation into this offence, and I am asking anyone with any information which could relate to this incident, to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the member of the public who intervened. He is described as a white man, aged late 60s or early 70s, and could have vital information about this incident."

Call police on 101 quoting the reference '43170324324', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.