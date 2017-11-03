Preliminary hearing held ahead of inquest into death of mother and son at Slough Railway Station

A preliminary hearing into the 'potential suicide' of a mother who died along with her son at Slough Railway Station in 2014 opened earlier today.

The incident claimed the lives of Rubina Kahn, 46, and Amaar Kahn, 10, of Oatlands Drive, on the morning of Sept 23, 2014.

Coroner Peter Bedford said a preliminary hearing determines how the evidence will be addressed and is required where the case is complicated.

In attendance was the son and brother of the deceased, Humza Kahn, and a solicitor acting on behalf of Berkshire Healthcare.

At the hearing at Reading Town Hall, Humza described how his mother had been both a voluntary psychiatric patient and an in-patient in the past.

He added his family had concerns about whether the correct safeguarding procedures had been applied after the last time Rubina was discharged from hospital in the months leading up to her death.

Humza said: "A suicide is bad enough but we also lost an innocent member of our family.

"You couldn't stop someone determined to take their own life, however we were always worried about the safety of our brother."

He also said the family would not be endorsing all of the findings in a report compiled by NHS England.

The last time Rubina saw a mental health professional was on Aug 22, 2014, just over a month before her death. It was recorded that 'she was optimistic about the future'.

However, the hearing heard she saw her GP just five days before her death, who described her as 'severely depressed but not a risk to her child'.

The full inquest will be sometime between April 1 and June 30 at Reading Town Hall.

Coroner Peter Bedford said that a 'potential suicide' does not meet the compulsory requirement to trigger an inquest with a jury. He apologised it could not be any earlier.