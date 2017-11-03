IPCC says officer did not cause or contribute to death of Slough school teacher

An Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation has concluded the actions of an officer helping the driver of a broken down vehicle did not cause or contribute to the death of a motorcyclist.

An investigation was launched in August 2016 following the death of 28-year-old Ahmed Bafadhel, from Slough, who taught at Slough and Eton School.

On July 31, 2016, just before noon, a Thames Valley Police officer stopped to assist the driver of a broken down Mercedes on the A355 between Amersham and Beaconsfield.

He positioned his car behind the Mercedes and put his lights on to act as a warning, before directing traffic around the broken down car which was partially obstructing a lane.

About 30 minutes after stopping to assist the driver, two motorcycles were involved in a crash as they attempted to avoid stationary traffic queuing to use the single available lane.

The police officer called an ambulance and requested police assistance. The rider of one of the motorcycles, Mr Bafadhel, was taken to hospital by air ambulance but died later that day.

The second rider sustained minor leg injuries. He was later charged and convicted of causing death by careless driving.

The IPCC investigation found no indication that the actions of the officer fell below the standard of professional behaviour, or caused or contributed to the death of Mr Bafadhel.

IPCC associate commissioner Guido Liguori said: “The death of Mr Bafadhel was a tragic accident and my thoughts are with his family and friends, and all those affected by this terrible incident.

“A criminal investigation conducted following the crash has resulted in a man being convicted of causing death by careless driving.”

The IPCC investigation was completed in April, but publication was delayed until criminal proceedings relating to the incident were complete. See the full report here.