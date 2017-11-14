Three men charged with fraud and driving offences

Three men have been charged with fraud and driving offences following a joint investigation between Thames Valley Police and the Insurance Fraud Bureau.

Boota Ram, 37, of Faraday Road, Slough, Gagandeep Gagandeep, 29, also of Faraday Road, and Mohammed Popat, 56, of Farnham Road, Slough, were each charged yesterday (Monday) with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and one count of conspiracy to drive dangerously.

Police provided no other details.

They have all been bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on December 19.