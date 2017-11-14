Council pays consultants more than £32k to oversee recruitment of chief executive

Slough Borough Council paid a consultancy firm more than £30,000 to oversee its chief executive recruitment and selection process, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Yesterday, the leader of the council, Sohail Munawar, announced he had ordered an independent review into the recruitment of the chief executive and senior officers following questions over the process.

Roger Parkin currently holds the role of chief executive on an interim basis and his permanent appointment was set to be voted on by full council on Tuesday, November 28.

The Freedom of Information request revealed Penna Consultants were paid £31,500, which included media and production costs of the advert and video promoting the role.

A further £896.29 were paid in expenses and £675 was paid for aptitude and ability tests.