Block of flats evacuated following basement car fire

Residents were evacuated from a block of flats in St Laurence Way in Slough last night (Saturday) due to a car fire in the basement car park.

Smoke from the burning Mitsubishi Colt caused damage throughout the building but no one injured.

Two fire engines were called to the scene from Slough Fire Statiom along with one from Windsor and one from Langley at about 9pm.

Firefighters spent until about 11pm tackling the blaze.

An investigation is being carried out to find out what caused the fire.