Seven sentenced for involvement in conspiracy to supply cocaine

Seven people from across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough have been sentenced for their involvement in a conspiracy to supply cocaine.

It follows a Thames Valley Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit investigation, Operation Saviour, which concentrated on a group led by 24-year-old Louis Bifolco, of Sutton Avenue, Slough.

He employed people to run his business, and they took on roles such as drug running, the collection of drugs and money, storing the drugs and preparing them for sale.

The conspiracy took place between February 2017 and July 2017.

In July, officers arrested a number of people in Maidenhead and Burnham.

During the investigation, offices seized eight kilograms of cocaine and £100,000 of cash.

The seven people, including Bifolco, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court today (Friday).

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Alex York, 24, of Upcroft, Windsor, was sentenced to six years in prison, Luke Collins, 25, of Courtlands in Maidenhead, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, and Jamie Pownall, aged 25, of Bowry Drive, Wraysbury was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.

Paula Marie Robinson, aged 35, of Lent Green Lane, Burnham, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Daniel Stocke, aged 44, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court.

All pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Peter Simonetti, aged 25, of Moorstown Court, Slough was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years having pleaded guilty to one count of allowing his premises to be used in the supply of cocaine.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Rachel Wheatman, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to bringing people to justice who seek to make a living out of selling drugs.

“We know that those who deal drugs in organised crime groups make misery for the community in which they are working, and Thames Valley Police will not tolerate this.

“I am pleased that we have stopped another organised crime group from their criminal behaviour.

“Operation Saviour is part of our campaign Stronghold which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.

“I would like to thank the public for reporting suspicious activity in their communities. Only through this continued information can we beat organised crime groups together.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”