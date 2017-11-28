Cllr James Swindlehurst named as new leader of Slough Labour Group

Slough’s Labour Group elected Cllr James Swindlehurst (Cippenham Green) as its new leader at a meeting last night (Monday).

Cllr Swindlehurst, a Slough resident of 16 years, also became the controlling Labour Group’s nominee to take over the role as leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC).

This will depend on whether councillors support a vote of no confidence against the council’s current leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Elliman) at a full council meeting tonight (Tuesday).

Cllr Munawar was suspended from the Labour Party and as Slough’s Labour Group leader earlier this month due to bullying and sexual harassment allegations but currently remains as SBC’s leader. The investigation is still on-going.

Former SBC deputy leader Cllr Sabia Hussain (Central) had been acting as interim leader of the Labour Group until last night.

Cllr Swindlehurst, a card carrying member of the Labour Party for 25 years, has been a Slough borough councillor for more than 15 years.

He previously served as deputy leader of SBC and has held three cabinet posts, most recently for regeneration and urban renewal.

The new Labour Group leader said: “I am extremely proud to have been elected leader of the Labour Group, and want to thank my fellow councillors for placing their trust in me to take Slough and the Labour Group’s priorities forward.

“Slough is going through an enormous period of transformation, there is a lot of work to do and some difficult decisions ahead.

“I will be working day and night to ensure every Slough resident benefits from the amazing opportunities coming to our town.”

Tonight’s full council meeting will take place at The Curve in William Street from 7pm.