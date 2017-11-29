Emergency accommodation opens for rough sleepers due to cold weather

Emergency accommodation for rough sleepers has been made available by the council today (Wednesday) due to a forecast of cold temperatures.

Shelter will be available until Saturday and could be extended by Slough Borough Council if the severe weather continues.

Anyone who thinks they may need shelter is asked to register at MyCouncil in Landmark Place, High Street, on weekdays between 9am-4pm. The centre opens an hour later at 10am on Thursdays.

The housing needs team will then find a suitable placement for those who need it.

Council staff, police, SHOC (Slough Homeless Our Concern) and other agencies get told when the cold weather plan is activated to ensure rough sleepers know it is available.

​A special helpline called StreetLink is available for rough sleepers and members of the public who wish to report someone sleeping rough. Visit www.streetlink.org.uk or call 0300 500 0914.