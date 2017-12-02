Suspected firearms and drugs seized after police execute two warrants in Slough

Police found suspected firearms and class A drugs after carrying out two warrants in Slough.

Officers searched a property in Eltham Avenue at 7am on Thursday (Nov30) where they seized class B drugs and suspected firearms.

They also executed a warrant in Montague Road at the same time where they found class A drugs.

A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Slough, were arrested in connection with the warrants and have been released under investigation.

The searches were carried out as part of Thames Valley Police’s ongoing Stronghold campaign, which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Graham Bowyer, based at Slough Police Station, said: “As a result of these warrants we have made two arrests and seized suspected firearms and drugs.

“We will always look to make arrests if we believe that people are in possession of drugs or weapons.”

Call police on 101 to report any suspected offences.