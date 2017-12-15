Man found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a child in Slough

A man has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a child in Slough in what police have called a ‘horrific crime’.

Stephen Deville, 37, of Uxbridge, was convicted of three counts of rape of a child under 13 and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 on Friday, December 8, following a five-day trial in Reading Crown Court.

The offences took place between March and April 2015 in Slough and involved one girl. He was charged on September 6.

DC Alethea Cox of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit based in Windsor said: "It has been an incredibly difficult and troubling time for both the victim of this horrific crime and her family.

"Young witness protocol luckily meant the case was dealt with expeditiously and it has been a massive relief to finally have obtained some justice for them."

Deville is due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, January 19.