Two police officers dismissed from force for failing to attend emergency calls

Two Slough police officers have been dismissed from the force after failing to attend to two incidents and delaying their response to a third by stopping to get coffee.

At a hearing on Monday at Thames Valley Police's headquarters in Kidlington, Police Constables Robert Ashcroft and Ataul Ahmad were found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.

On January 21, Thames Valley Police received a report of a man armed with a knife outside a house in Langley at about 3pm.

The incident was graded as requiring an immediate police response.

Both PC Ahmad and PC Ashcroft were on duty in a marked police vehicle but failed to attend the incident and deliberately went to a different location to avoid the call.

The following day, the two PCs were on duty when a call came in about a group of men hare coursing in the Langley area.

Both officers were in a position to attend the incident and indicated that they would do so, but delayed their response by attending a petrol station to get a coffee.

On a third occasion, on March 30, PC Ahmad and PC Ashcroft were in a position to attend a report of an assault of a man in Langley, but both officers failed to attend the incident.

The hearing found their actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward said: “For the public to have confidence in the police, we expect the highest of standards from all of our officers and their commitment to serving the public.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to investigating any behaviour which does not adhere to the values and standards set within the force.

“PC Ashcroft and PC Ahmad failed to adhere to these standards of behaviour and there is no place in our force for those who behave in the manner they did.”