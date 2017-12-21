Sat, 23
Hotel 'fire' turns out to be smell of car fumes outside

Will Taylor

Three crews were mobilised to a Slough hotel this morning (Thursday) – only to find the smell of burning was caused from a car’s fumes outside.

Two pumps from Slough and one from Langley arrived at the Skyways Hotel in London Road at 8.20am.

It emerged the smell of fumes had drifted to the hotel after someone had started a car nearby.

The firefighters, who were mobilised in such large numbers because they were being called to a commercial property, quickly realised what had happened and left after 20 minutes.

