Four people from Slough arrested after failing to appear in court

A total of four people from Slough have been arrested after evading justice and failing to appear in court.

Thames Valley Police said they were arrested with nine others from Berkshire and Buckinghamshire between Tuesday, December 12 and Thursday, December 14 as part of Operation Reaper.

The others were from Aylesbury, Milton Keynes and High Wycombe.

All 13 are aged between 16 and 58 and face offences including breaching court orders and theft.

Detective Sergeant Granville Williams, leading the operation, said: "This operation is part of measures put in place by Thames Valley Police to bring wanted people to justice and achieve effective outcomes for victims at court.

“I would urge friends and family members of any wanted individuals to contact police or risk criminal proceedings by assisting an offenders.

“I intend for police action to continue over the Christmas period and into the New Year."