Siblings charged with robbery following incident at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

James Hockaday

A brother and sister from Slough have both been arrested and charged with robbery following an incident at the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre on Wednesday, December 27.

Marcel Carpenter, 20, and Keonie Carpenter, 18, both of Moray Drive, Slough, were arrested on the same day as the incident and charged with one count of robbery each on Thursday, December 28.

The pair appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on Thursday and were both remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 29 January 2018.

