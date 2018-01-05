Suspect released without charge after woman's death is deemed 'non-suspicious'

The death of a woman whose body was found in Slough yesterday (Thursday) was not suspicious, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a block of flats in Stratfield Road at 11.30am, where the woman’s body was found.

Following a post-mortem completed today, Thames Valley Police ‘concluded her death is non-suspicious’ and provisionally said it was due to natural causes.

A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday has now been released without charge.

She is thought to be in her 30s and her next of kin have been informed, but her identity has not yet been revealed. The case has not been passed to the Berkshire Coroner.

No further action is to be taken against the 73-year-old.