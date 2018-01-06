Missing Slough woman found

09:40PM, Saturday 06 January 2018
Police have thanked the public after missing woman was found safe.
Tina Ellis went missing this afternoon after last being seen in Seymour Road, Slough.
Thames Valley Police confirmed this evening she had been found.
