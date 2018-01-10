Victims of Surrey swindlers’ Slough sham companies to be compensated

A total of £225,000 is to be paid back to the victims of four men who used sham car engine manufacturing companies based in Slough to swindle their customers.

In April 2017 four men were convicted of two counts of conspiracy to defraud.

At their sentencing on April 5, 2017, Paul Dockerill, 52, of Jessamy Road, Weybridge, Surrey, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

His sons Martin Dockerill, 30, of Watersmead Close, Guildford and Harry Dockerill, 27, of Wells Road, Guildford, were both handed prison terms of three-and-a-half years.

Jack Dockerill, aged 23, of Gales Close, Guildford, received two years’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and was told to do 150 hours’ unpaid work.

The companies, First Choice Engines and Exchange Engines, which were operated by the Dockerills on Perth Industrial Estate in Perth Avenue, Slough, purported to offer ‘high quality engine remanufacturing services’.

Using the sham companies, the defendants systematically defrauded its customers and used a highly polished website to give customers the impression they were a professional business.

A confiscation investigation concluded at Reading Crown Court on December 15.

A confiscation order to the sum of £225,000 was granted from which compensation will be repaid to 71 victims, from assets owned by the four defendants.

Three vehicles were also ordered to be forfeited and returned to their lawful owners.

Slough CID detectives launched their investigation, codenamed Operation Component, following more than 500 complaints from customers to Thames Valley Police and Trading Standards.

Accredited Financial Investigator of Thames Valley Police’s Economic Crime Unit, Claire Upton, said: “The men exploited their customers by inflating the charges to repair their vehicles and then intimidated them when customers tried to get their vehicle back.

“Many customers lost their vehicles as they were unable to pay the higher price or were informed their vehicle was beyond economic repair when on three occasions this was false.”