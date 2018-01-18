JustGiving page to cover costs of 'Super Kev's' funeral raises nearly £2k in 24 hours

A fundraising page set up to cover funeral costs for the family of Slough Town FC physiotherapist Kevin McGoldrick, fetched almost £2000 in about 24 hours.

Kevin, known affectionately as ‘Super Kev’ in the club, died following a battle with cancer on yesterday morning (Wednesday), after 32 years of service for The Rebels.

On the day of his death, a JustGiving page was set up to raise £5000 for his funeral and fetched £1725 in about 24 hours.

The page describes Kevin as ‘an absolute rock’ and ‘widely regarded as one of the nicest men around’.

“Kev was a proud man and would often shy away from gratitude and thanks, it would be nice to show our thanks to the family now,” adds Neil Baker, STFC joint manager, who set up the page and donated £150 to get the ball rolling.

Visit the JustGiving page to make a donation.