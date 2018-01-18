Cancellations and delays towards Slough and Reading due to 'defective track'

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes due to a speed restriction over a 'defective track' between Southall and Slough.

The problems means fewer trains are able to run on some lines towards Slough.

Great Western Railway said trains from London Paddington towards Slough and Reading will be unable to call at Hayes & Harlington, West Drayton, Iver and Langley.

Customers travelling from those stations towards Slough or Reading are advised to catch a train to Southall and change there.

Customers travelling from London Paddington or Southall to West Drayton, Iver or Langley can travel to Slough and change there.

Disruption is expected until at least 2.30pm.