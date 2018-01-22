Paedophile who raped child in Slough jailed for 18 years for 'horrendous crimes'

A paedophile who raped a child has been jailed for 18 years for his ‘horrendous crimes’.

Stephen Deville, of Mayfield Close, Uxbridge, appeared for sentencing at Guildford Crown Court on Friday (Jan19) after being convicted of three counts of rape of a child under 13 and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 following a five-day trial in December.

The attacks took place on two separate occasions in Slough in March and April 2015.

The court heard that, on the first occasion, Deville pinned the victim down and raped her before threatening her with death if she told anyone what happened.

The girl eventually told her mum about the attacks in May last year.

Defending, Sean Minihan, told the court that Deville suffered with learning difficulties and had an ‘incredibly low IQ’.

He argued that while the 37-year-old denied the charges, that didn’t mean he posed a risk of offending again in the future.

Judge Alexia Durran said: “It seems to me there can be little dispute that you have learning difficulties but you knew what you were doing was wrong.”

She sentenced him to 18 years in prison, with one year on licence.

Deville’s case will be referred to the parole board when he reaches the halfway point of his sentence rather than being automatically released.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely and given a restraining order for 15 years.

In a statement released after the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Alethea Cox of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit based in Windsor, said: "I welcome the significant sentence handed down to Stephen Deville. This is a fantastic result for the victim and her family who will no doubt have a difficult road ahead as they come to terms with Deville's horrendous crimes.

"I hope this case will reassure victims that we will work to support you, safeguard you and get justice for you. I would urge anybody out there who has suffered abuse or has any information about abuse to come forward and report it to police."

A spokesman for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) added: “Deville’s young victim showed tremendous courage to help put him behind bars for abhorrent crimes.

“By coming forward, she not only brought her abuser to justice but may well have saved other children in the process. It is vital that she is receiving all the support she needs.”

A Childline service is available free of charge for children who need support or advice.

Call 0800 1111 for help.