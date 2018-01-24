Two elderly women from Slough area die after collision with police vehicle

Two elderly women from the Slough area died yesterday after their vehicle collided with a police car near Reading.

The incident happened on the A4 Bath Road at about 4pm yesterday (Tuesday) when their vehicle collided with an unmarked police dog unit vehicle which was responding to an emergency call.

Thames Valley Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for review.

A spokesman from the IOPC confirmed the elderly woman were 88 and 87 and from the Slough area.

He said: “We are in the process of downloading the on-board data box and that will then tell us if the sirens were on, the speed of the vehicle and the braking

“We are also in the process of checking any CCTV

“Our understanding is that the two women were pulling onto the A4 from Calcot Park Golf Course.

“The police vehicle was a 4x4 with just a single police office inside.”

They are also trying to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The IOPC has not released the identities of the two women or the police officer at this stage