Slough MP calls for action over hate crimes after Sikh guest is targeted at Houses of Parliament

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi has urged people to work together to stamp out discrimination following an attack on one of his guests at the Houses of Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Sikh politician welcomed Indian environmentalist Ravneet Singh to his parliamentary office in London.

But while Mr Singh was queuing outside, a passer-by tried to pull his turban off.

The Slough MP said: “These types of incidents harm the victim’s confidence and self-respect and not only cause distress to the individual but cast our country in a bad light.

“We need to work together to remove this evil and discrimination from our society.”

Mr Dhesi said he reported the incident to police who are now investigating.

He added that he had suffered similar attacks while studying at school and called on the government to do more to record hate crimes against Sikhs.

“I thought at the time that was due to the perpetrator being a kid and not understanding the importance of a turban for the Sikh identity,” he said.

“Unfortunately, many children and adults have to experience this far too often.”