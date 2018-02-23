Slough man admits possessing cannabis and cocaine

A Slough man has been sent to a Young Offenders Institution after being caught in possession of cannabis and cocaine.

Police pulled over Kyrone McIntosh-Boyde, 20, of Kerswell Close, at about 11.20pm on September 13 while he was driving in Long Furlong Drive.

Officers found cannabis in his car and when he was searched later, they also found cocaine on him.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a class A drug at a hearing on October 17 before admitting one count of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply on February 7.

During a hearing at Reading Crown Court on February 7 he was sentenced to 20 months at a Young Offender’s Institution.

Sergeant Natasha Gidda, of the Investigation Hub at Slough, said: “Thames Valley Police is determined to remove illegal drugs from our streets and this conviction is part of our ongoing work to tackle the problem.

“We take every report of drugs supply very seriously and encourage anyone with information about this criminal activity to contact police on 101.”