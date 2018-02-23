Elderly woman has purse stolen while shopping in Slough

An elderly woman had her purse stolen while shopping in Slough.

The theft took place at about 10.30am on Wednesday (Feb21) in Lidl, Farnham Road.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC John Rowbottom, of Slough Police Station, said: “I would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have important information about this theft.

“Please get in touch if you are this man or recognise him.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 43180055161.