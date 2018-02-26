Mon, 26
Driver cut from car after crashing into tree in Slough

David Lee

Firefighters had to cut a driver from his car after he crashed into a tree in Slough this morning.

Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to Griffin Close at about 4am following reports of a car swerving off the road.

They had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to free the male driver from his Audi A4 before paramedics took him to hospital.

Nobody else was in the car.

