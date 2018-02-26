Appeal for witnesses after 44-year-old woman robbed in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a 44-year-old woman was robbed in Slough.

At about 4.20am on Thursday, February 22, the victim was in Bowyer Drive when she was approached by three men.

They grabbed her handbag, containing phones, money and cash and then got into a black BMW.

As the victim was walking towards Slough police station to get help, the same vehicle approached her and two of the men got out of the car.

They assaulted her and dragged her to the ground. She was not badly injured.

The victim flagged down a passing driver who took her to the police station.

The offenders were three Asian men. One was about 20-years-old and had black short hair and a goatee beard. Another was wearing a striped t-shirt.

Investigating officer PC Joshua Webber, of Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone else with information that could help our investigation to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of the car who took the victim to the police station.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43180056112 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.