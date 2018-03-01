Thu, 01
UPDATE: School closures announced following snow

School closures have been announced across Slough and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM), following overnight snow.

Slough Borough Council has also confirmed all children's centres in Slough will close at 12.45pm.

Up to 4cm of snow is expected to fall today.

So far, the following schools have confirmed they will be shut today:

Maidenhead:

  • Alwyn Infant School
  • Courthouse Junior School
  • Cox Green School will be closed today and possibly tomorrow
  • Forest Bridge, Maidenhead
  • Manor Green, Maidenhead
  • Newlands Girls’ School
  • Riverside Primary - will close at 1.15pm
  • Waltham St Lawrence Primary School
  • Desborough College - will close at 12.30pm

Windsor:

  • Alexander First School
  • Hilltop First
  • St Luke's Primary, Maidenhead  is closing  at 1pm
  • St Peter’s CofE Middle
  • The Royal School, The Great Park, Windsor

 

 

Slough:

  • Lynch Hill Primary Academy
  • Claycots Primary School, Town Hall and Britwell campuses
  • Cippenham Primary School
  • Cippenham Infant School
  • Willow Primary School
  • Marish Primary School
  • Our Lady of Peace
  • Priory School
  • Penn Wood Primary School
  • Pippins Primary School
  • Baylis Court Nursery
  • Arbour Vale School

 

Ascot and Sunnings:

  • Holy Trinity, Sunningdale
  • St Francis Catholic Primary, Ascot 

  • JoeSoap

    15:03, 01 March 2018

    I'm surprised they haven't been shut since Monday with all the scaremongering reports of potential snow. I guess Russia, the Eastern Bloc & Scandinavia have been hibernating since October

