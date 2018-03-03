Car catches fire on the M4 near Slough

There was a car fire on the M4 last night (Friday) near Slough.

Fire crews were called when a black Vauxhall Astra caught fire at 10.15pm between junctions eight and nine westbound.

The car was reported to have been ‘just driving along’ when it caught fire suddenly.

The driver, a man in his twenties, was unharmed. There were no other people in the vehicle.

Three fire crews were on the scene for about an hour, and police and highway traffic officers were also present.