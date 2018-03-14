Drug dealing feud led to 'cold blooded' murder of Ismail Mohammed, jury told

A jury has heard how a feud over crack cocaine dealing territory led to the ‘cold blooded’ murder of a 24-year-old man in Salt Hill Park last year.

Ismail Mohammed, of Weekes Drive, Slough, died on Monday, July 31, at Kings College Hospital in London following a knife attack at Salt Hill Park in the early hours of July 10.

The trial of Rick Musaba, of Rolt Street, Lewisham, London, Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, both of no fixed address started at Reading Crown Court this week.

The trio are accused of murdering the amateur footballer, who was known affectionately as Izzy, and face a joint charge of wounding with intent concerning an attack on Tenzin Tsazen.

The court heard today (Wednesday), how Mr Mohammed and friends were celebrating his birthday in Salt Hill Park’s skate park in the early hours of July 10.

The prosecution says Musaba, Obadare and Fuller-Bent pulled up in a dark blue Mercedes in Stoke Poges Lane, entered the park, and confronted the group.

The jury was told Obadare asked why Mr Mohammed was selling drugs to his customer, before stabbing him with a carpet knife.

The court heard how Colin Elliot, who was in the park that night to buy crack cocaine, had made several phone calls to Mr Mohammed, his friend Masued Hussain, who was in the skate park, and Obadare.

Describing the alleged attack, prosecuting barrister John Price said: “The witnesses describe how in a cold blooded and quite deliberate fashion, these men [the defendants] used it [the knife] to stab Izzy Mohammed in the lower abdomen.

“His [Obadare's] two friends stood there and watched him do it, and when he did their reaction was not one of surprise nor shock. Quite the contrary they helped to press home the attack.”

The court was told the attackers chased Mr Tsazen, who fell while running towards the bus stop on the A4 Bath Road, and stabbed him in the buttock.

The jury was told that within minutes of the attack, Obadare, who was living in Salt Hill Mansions, Bath Road at the time, went to meet another customer to sell him heroin.

“It was business as usual for Mr Obadare,” added Mr Price.

The defence is yet to give evidence, but Mr Price indicated that the barristers would argue Mr Mohammed produced the knife and impaled himself on it after it was snatched from him by Obadare.

Obadare is also charged with intimidating a witness by calling an illicitly smuggled telephone from HMP Thameside on August 16, within minutes of being charged with Mr Mohammed’s murder.

The trial continues.