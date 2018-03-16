Ismail Mohammed murder trial: police give timeline of events

A jury has head today how police used surveillance and data technologies to piece together a timeline of events on the day an amateur footballer received fatal stab wounds in Salt Hill Park.

As he celebrated his 24th birthday with friends at the park’s skate park last July, Ismail ‘Izzy’ Mohammed was stabbed in the abdomen and died three weeks later.

Rick Champion Musaba, 22, of Rolt Street, Lewisham, south London, Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller Bent, 20, both of no fixed address, are all standing trial for murder at Reading Crown Court this week.

The trio are also charged with wounding Tenzin Tsazen, who was stabbed, while Obadare faces a separate charge of intimidating a witness.

Giving evidence today, pathologist Ashley Fegan-Earl said MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and alcohol were in Mr Mohammed’s system on the night of the attack but added: “The effects of drugs are irrelevant to the cause of this man’s death.”

When cross examined by Tana Adkin, defending Obadare, Dr Fegan-Earl accepted that the effects of the drugs, such as nervousness or excitement, may have relevance to the circumstances, but not to the direct cause of Mr Mohammed’s death.

The pathologist told the court how Mr Mohammed suffered penetrations to his liver and pancreas and a severe blood loss and a lack of oxygen to the liver were crucial factors of his death.

The court heard how the knife wound was roughly 3.5cm in width and between eight to 10 cm in depth, however the pathologist acknowledged some room for variation.

When asked by Ms Adkin if it was possible Mr Mohammed could have ran into the blade, Dr Feagan-Earl said it could be difficult to distinguish, if the knife was held firmly throughout.

Witness Emma Brown, 32, from the Slough area, told the court how she was in Salt Hill Park on the night of the attack.

She told jurors she did not recall seeing the attack but had met with a drug dealer known as ‘M’ by a bush close to the park’s basketball court, to buy heroin and crack cocaine.

Miss Brown said she did not know M’s name but the defence suggested it was Mr Mohammed’s friend Masued Hussain, who the court heard was at the skate park that night.

The court heard how Ms Brown also had Obadare, known as Jay Jay, saved in her phone as ‘Delivery 3420’, referring to a deal on offer for crack cocaine customers.

She said she thought she had seen three men running away from the area of the tennis courts after she had bought the drugs.

Prosecuting barrister John Price pressed Ms Brown about a number of calls between her and ‘M’ and whether anything was said about what had happened in the park.

She said she did not think he sounded upset or that there was anything unusual about their calls.

But later admitted her memory ‘could be affected by the drugs’.

Detective sergeant Pete Clark, the major crime lead in Slough for Thames Valley Police talked through an 18-hour timeline that began at 4pm on Sunday, July 9, and finished at 9am on Monday, July 10.

He explained how cell phone sites, automatic number plate recognition and CCTV had been used to create a time line of events on the night that established the frequency and type of communications between the defendants, Ms Brown and a number of witnesses yet to give evidence.

It also established their locations on the night of the alleged murder.

He read out two voice notes defendant Ryan Fuller Bent had left on his phone in the early hours of Monday, July 10.

The second, sent at 4.18am, read: “Yo how many times am I gonna dip a man down and tell him this is my town.”

The trial continues.