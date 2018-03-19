Dog rescued from house fire

Firefighters rescued a dog from a maisonette in Ledger Road, Slough, earlier today.

Two fire engines from Slough Fire Station attended the scene at about 4pm.

Two crews in breathing apparatus kicked down the door to the house with smoke billowing from the kitchen.

Firefighters used a hose real to extinguish the blaze which took around 45 minutes.

Residents are advised to check their smoke alarms as the batteries were dead in the alarm at the house and the owner was lucky there was a lady in the house upstairs who could smell smoke and called the fire service before the fire got any worse.