Two lanes shut on M4 westbound following five-vehicle collision

09:15AM, Wednesday 21 March 2018
A five-vehicle collision has shut two lanes on the M4 westbound between junctions 4B and 5.
Highways England said it hoped the lanes would clear as soon as possible and urged drivers to take caution.
2 lanes are blocked on the #M4 westbound between J4B and J5 near the #M25 #Slough #WestDrayton due to a collision involving 5 vehicles. Crews are on route to scene, hope to get lanes clear ASAP pls take care on approach. Updates to follow— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 21, 2018
