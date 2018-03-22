Two men charged with murder after Slough man is stabbed in Southall

A 48-year-old man from Slough has died after he was stabbed in Southall on Monday afternoon.

Balbir Johal, 48, died less than an hour after he was admitted to hospital in West London. His next of kin has been informed.

He suffered his injuries following an incident in Marlborough Road, Southall.

Hassan Mohammed, 23, of Clarence Street, Southall, and Yassin Yussuf, 21, of no fixed address, were charged with murder yesterday and are due to appear at Ealing Magistrates’ Court today.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested and has been released under investigation.

A post-mortem on Mr Johal is due to take place today.