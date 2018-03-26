Slough Borough Council and Royal Borough leaders clash on Twitter over Heathrow and homelessness

A war of words between Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM) cabinet members and the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) has broken out on Twitter.

After an SBC cabinet meeting last week, in which councillors expressed dismay over the noise, traffic and pollution that could engulf Colnbrook due to current Heathrow expansion plans, SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) took to Twitter to declare that despite their objections, the council still supports expansion.

RBWM cabinet member for Economic Development and Property Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without) jumped in to criticise SBC's 'no matter what' approach to the airport's expansion.

The Colnbrook Community Association accused the SBC of abandoning the area and making half-hearted objections to Heathrow Airport expansion plans.

Cllr Swindlehurst hit back at Cllr Rankin, mentioning the Conservative government's support for a third runway and the economic benefits it could bring Slough.

Then SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Pavitar Mann got involved.

RBWM leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) waded in, referring to how Pippins Primary School could be within a few hundred metres from a new taxiway for planes, before the topic moved on to homelessness.

The exchange drew comments from Twitter users, including Dr Gavin Weeks.