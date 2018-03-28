Police appeal after man assaulted on train from Slough towards Paddington

A Slough passenger was assaulted by a group of men on a train travelling towards Paddington.

Police are appealing for information following the assault which took place on board a train service from Slough to Paddington on Saturday, March 17 between 6.45-7pm.

The man boarded the service at Slough and as he entered the carriage there was a large number of men who abused and pushed him on the service.

As the train came into Paddington the group of men followed the man off the train and onto the concourse where they assaulted him by punching and kicking him.

The man received minor injuries to his face and was left with swelling and bruising to the cheek.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the service and may have witnessed the incident on the train or on the concourse.

The group of men are described as being in their 20s to early 40s.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 pr text 61016 quoting reference 206 of 28/03