Carer from Slough who burgled elderly woman's Ascot home jailed

A carer from Slough who burgled the 78-year-old woman she was supposed to be looking after, has been jailed for three years.

On November 7, 2017, Nazish Nazir, of Gloucester Avenue, Slough, was seen entering her victim's flat by another resident of Ranald Court, Ascot.

The victim was in the sheltered accomodation's communal lounge while her 37-year-old carer let herself in.

The pensioner returned to her flat and confronted Nazir, who made her excuses and left.

A short time later, the victim noticed her purse was missing from her bag, and then found it stuffed down the back of her sofa with an amount of cash missing.

Nazir was charged with one count of burglary on January 12 and pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 15.

She was handed a three year jail sentence at the same court on Monday, March 19.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Martin Key, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "Nobody should feel at risk in their own home, especially from people who are in a position of trust.

"I hope that this conviction will help give closure to our victim and help reassure the most vulnerable in our community that we will do our utmost to protect them."