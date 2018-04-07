Sat, 07
Police issue appeal to trace missing man from Stoke Poges

David Lee

Police are appealing for the public’s help to try and find a missing man.

Victor Stewart, 29, is from the Stoke Poges/Iver area of Slough but the force believe he may be in the Ealing area of London.

He is described as white, about 6ft 2ins tall, of stocky build with dark brown hair.

The public has been advised not to approach him if they see him but call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1667 5/4/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

