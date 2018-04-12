Teenager from Slough charged with possession of a pointed or bladed article

A 14-year-old boy from Slough has been charged with possession of a pointed or bladed article near the town’s bus station.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Maidenhead Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 26.

The offence the boy is charged with is alleged to have taken place on Sunday, April 8.

A 16-year-old from Slough was arrested in connection with the same offence but has been released under investigation.