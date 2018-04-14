Slough car fire causes traffic delays

A car fire was put out by a fire crew in Slough early this morning (Saturday).

One Slough crew was called out to the fire in Elmshott Lane, Cippenham, at just after 9am.

The male driver of the black Vauxhall Astra was unharmed, and the fire crew were on the scene for around 50 minutes while they dealt with the fire.

There were some minor traffic disruptions as the car was abandoned in the road, and police were on the scene to help direct traffic.