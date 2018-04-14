Slough car fire causes traffic delays

05:36PM, Saturday 14 April 2018
A car fire was put out by a fire crew in Slough early this morning (Saturday).
One Slough crew was called out to the fire in Elmshott Lane, Cippenham, at just after 9am.
The male driver of the black Vauxhall Astra was unharmed, and the fire crew were on the scene for around 50 minutes while they dealt with the fire.
There were some minor traffic disruptions as the car was abandoned in the road, and police were on the scene to help direct traffic.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.
A 48-year-old man from Slough has died after he was stabbed in Southall on Monday afternoon (March 19).