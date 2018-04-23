Arrests made after police operation to tackle distraction burglaries in Slough

Four arrests have been made following a two week operation to tackle distraction burglaries in Slough.

Response officers, detectives, police dogs, roads policing and firearms took part in the two-week operation which was launched following seven distraction burglaries in the Slough, Wexham and Langley areas.

A total of 21 stop searches were made in the affected areas during the two-week period, which ended on Friday, April 21.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply. He has been released under investigation.

A 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to the seven distraction burglaries, and on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He has been released under investigation.

The final few days of the operation looked to target youth violence in the area and as a result of officer’s patrols, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 13-year-old has been released under investigation and no further action will be taken against the 14-year-old.

Detective Constable Ryan Powell, based at Slough police station, said: "This has been a successful operation thanks to the support from all the departments and the intelligence gathered from the community. This clearly demonstrates that we will respond swiftly and robustly to criminals acting in our neighbourhood. I encourage local residents to keep reporting any suspicious activity on 101 so we can continue to tackle crime impacting on our communities."