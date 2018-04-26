Trains disrupted between London Paddington and Slough

01:35PM, Thursday 26 April 2018
Trains may be delayed, cancelled or revised due to urgent repairs on the track between London Paddington and Hayes and Harlington.
According to Great Western Railway some lines towards Slough are blocked.
London Buses are conveying passengers between London Paddington and Slough in both directions until further notice and GWR tickets will be accepted on these journeys.
Disruption is expected until 3pm.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
An 11-year-old boy’s birthday meal ended in disaster after his mother was carjacked outside the Toby Carvery in Langley.
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.